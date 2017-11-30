Former Spireites CEO Turner is back in football

Former Chesterfield CEO Chris Turner has been appointed sales and marketing manager at Port Vale.

The former Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper joined Chesterfield in December 2011 when he was appointed chief executive.

During his tenure as CEO the Spireites were promoted to League One after winning the 2013/14 League Two title. They reached the play-offs the following year and in his time with the club reached two Football League Trophy finals, winning one.

However, he failed to gain universal popularity with the club’s fans and was heavily criticised over the managerial appointments of Dean Saunders, Danny Wilson and Gary Caldwell.

He was also criticised when a football academy founded by Turner and former non-league player Liam Sutcliffe ran into financial trouble last year and Chesterfield FC was dragged into a row over unpaid refunds for a football trip that never took place.

He was made redundant by Chesterfield earlier this year.