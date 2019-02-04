Former Chesterfield forward Zavon Hines forced to retire at 30

Recently departed Spireite Zavon Hines has been forced to retire from professional football at the age of 30.

In an emotional social media post the attacker revealed he was having to give up playing after medical advice.

Hines left Chesterfield at the start of December by mutual consent, before joining Bromley, for whom he's made six appearances.

He became a Spireite in January 2018 and made 38 league appearances, scoring five goals.

Injury disrupted his time at the Proact, both last season and this season, with a knee problem and a subsequent personal issue keeping him out of Martin Allen's side.

"The past few weeks has been the toughest of my career," he wrote.

"I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life and even now as I write this I'm still in tears.

"But after getting medical advice and with a broken heart I'm going to retire from professional football immediately.

"Mentally and emotionally this is so difficult for me but I had a choice to make.

"I've been honoured and blessed to play for some historic and massive clubs in my career and I'm truly grateful."

He began his career at West Ham United and played in the Premier League, before spells at Bournemouth, Burnley and Bradford City.

Dagenham and Redbridge, Southend and Maidstone United were also among his former clubs.