Evans sent to Chesterfield treatment room until club can sort out recurring injury

Chesterfield will be without defender Will Evans until the club can sort out his recurring injury.

The centre-half first picked up a lower back and hip problem on 25th August and although it seemed to settle between games, further knocks have convinced the Spireites to take him out of the firing line, ahead of the visit of Gateshead.

Manager Martin Allen explained: “He got a knee against Barnet and hasn’t been able to shrug that off.

“We played him against Hartlepool and he got another knock on it after 15 minutes and had to come off.

“He did very, very well in training last week so we played him at Dagenham, but he got another knock on it and it flared up again during the game.

“Now we’ve decided he’s going to have an intense rehab programme, get his injury 100 per cent right before he comes back into the team.”

Allen can’t yet put a timeframe on Evans’ return to action.

“I can’t afford or risk another knock after 20 minutes, seeing our centre-back injured and coming off.

“I’m not sure how long that rehab is going to be but we’ve got to get that cleared up 100 per cent before he can be involved again.”

The good news for Town fans is that top goalscorer Zavon Hines’ knee complaint appears to be under control.

He and new loan signing Jonathan Smith are expected to face the Heed at the Proact, while Charlie Carter is likely to make a return after six games out with an ankle issue.

“The cortisone has settled into Zavon’s knee now, he’s fit and well,” said Allen.

“We’ve got a good team now, we’ve got a good team to play Saturday now.”

Another loanee, Rotherham United teen Joshua Kayode, will have to settle for a place on the bench initially - where he’ll be joined by other youngsters.

“We’re going to have a young bench on Saturday, with players who played really well against Lincoln (in a behind-closed-doors friendly),” said Allen.

“I like that.”