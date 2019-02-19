Darlington reveal full extent of injuries sustained by Chesterfield player Sam Muggleton

Darlington FC have revealed the full extent of the injuries sustained by their on-loan Chesterfield player Sam Muggleton.

In a statement released this morning the National League North outfit confirmed that, along with a fractured femur, there was severe damage to the 23-year-old's left knee.

"As well as a fractured femur, he has suffered three ruptured ligaments; his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and lateral colateral ligament (LCL)," the statement said.

"He has also suffered a tear on his knee tendon.

"Obviously, he is going to need an operation and further medical treatment, and so we would like to wish him well, and a speedy recovery."

Muggleton was playing his second game as a Quaker when he collided with Southport's Marcus Wood.