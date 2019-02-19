Darlington reveal full extent of injuries sustained by Chesterfield player Sam Muggleton

Sam Muggleton, left, joined Chesterfield last summer after spells with Gillingham, Barnet, Eastleigh, York and Boston United.
Darlington FC have revealed the full extent of the injuries sustained by their on-loan Chesterfield player Sam Muggleton.

In a statement released this morning the National League North outfit confirmed that, along with a fractured femur, there was severe damage to the 23-year-old's left knee.

"As well as a fractured femur, he has suffered three ruptured ligaments; his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and lateral colateral ligament (LCL)," the statement said.

"He has also suffered a tear on his knee tendon.

"Obviously, he is going to need an operation and further medical treatment, and so we would like to wish him well, and a speedy recovery."

Muggleton was playing his second game as a Quaker when he collided with Southport's Marcus Wood.