Chesterfield striker Denton looking forward to renewing hostilities with old enemy

Tom Denton and AFC Fylde are old adversaries who have traded blows for the past five years.

The Chesterfield striker has a history of meeting the Coasters in big games.

Fylde beat Denton’s Worksop in the 2014 Northern Premier League play-offs, only for Denton to gain revenge with North Ferriby in the 2016 National League North play-off final.

Fylde know all about his strengths, but that hasn’t always helped them to stop him.

He scored twice for Worksop in a 2-2 draw almost six years ago, and bagged a brace in Halifax’ September 2017 win over the Coasters.

He can’t wait to renew hostilities with Fylde: “I’ve always done half decent against them to be fair.

“They’re a good team, they’ve got a good goalscorer in Danny Rowe and a decent gaffer in Challinor.

“It’ll be a tough game, I’m looking forward to it.”

Denton is yet to experience victory or score a goal for Town, so he’d love both to arrive at the Proact on Saturday.

“I think my performances have been decent, I’m just looking to get my first goal.

“I’ve always scored a good number, I got double figures in the Conference last year so hopefully I can get my first one and a lot more will follow.

“The supporters were unreal on Saturday and it would be brilliant to win in front of them.”

Denton picked up an assist last weekend in the 1-1 draw at Maidstone, heading on for Marc-Antoine Fortune to run through and score.

That result wasn’t exactly what the Spireites wanted, but the former Alfreton man believes it’s something to build on.

“I thought it wasn’t a great performance but when you’re in a bad run you’ve got to do what you can, you’ve got to grind anything out.

“We were disappointed not to get three.

“It would be nice to get a win anywhere, but on home on Saturday it’s a good opportunity to put things right.”