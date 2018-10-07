Chesterfield star Carter likely to be out for two months

Chesterfield could be without attacking midfielder Charlie Carter for over two months and he may require surgery.

The 21-year-old damaged his ankle ligaments for the second time this season last week at Maidstone United.

Martin Allen revealed the news from a consultant was not good.

"Probably eight weeks and he may need an operation, it may be 10 weeks," said the Town boss.

"We're currently seeking a second opinion from another consultant, just to get that clear and clarified and tidied up."

Carter missed six games after first getting injured against Salford earlier in the season.

He made his comeback at home to Gateshead but a week later limped out of the Maidstone game after landing awkwardly with a defender.