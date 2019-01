Newcastle United defender Josef Yarney has signed for Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old central defender, who was formerly at Everton, has made 21 appearances this season while on loan at Morecambe.

After joining the Spireites, Yarney said: “I’m really pleased to have joined Chesterfield. I hope I can make a significant contribution between now and the end of the season.”