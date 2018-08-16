Chesterfield sign experienced winger ahead of Salford City clash

Chesterfield have today (Thursday 16th August) signed winger Kyel Reid until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old brings with him much experience having made more than 300 Football League appearances during his career.

Reid began his career at West Ham United and had loan spells at Barnsley, Crystal Palace, Blackpool and Wolves before Sheffield United signed him on a free.

He has since gone on to play for Charlton Athletic, Bradford, Preston, Coventry and Colchester.

Spireites boss Martin Allen confirmed the signing stating: “He is another good player and he’ll go straight into our squad for Saturday’s game.”