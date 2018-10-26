Chesterfield recalled midfielder after he was dropped by loan club

Midfielder Charlie Wakefield had his loan spell at Sheffield FC ended prematurely by parent club Chesterfield.

The 18-year-old joined the world’s oldest club on 20th August and scored his first goal against Worksop in the Sheffield Senior Cup on 9th October.

But his subsequent dropping to the bench for the following game at Morpeth made up Martin Allen’s mind.

The Town boss said: “Charlie Wakefield is back, that’s why he was sub (at Fylde), we’ve recalled him.

“He’s done well in training.

“I was disappointed he was sub last week, after scoring for Sheffield (against Worksop), so we recalled him immediately.”