Chesterfield players taking manager’s tactics ‘too literally’ says forward

Chesterfield’s players are guilty of taking their manager’s tactical instructions ‘too literally’ according to Zavon Hines.

The joint top scorer made his return at Halifax on Saturday after a three-match suspension, helping to set up Town’s goal in the 1-1 draw.

After the game he said the players have let boss Martin Allen down during their 13-game winless run.

“I agree with a lot of the things he’s tried to do.

“We’ve let him down a bit. He’s looked after us, he’s looked after me.

“It’s not about the manager or the players, it’s about the club, it’s bigger than all of us.

“We haven’t performed well enough in a lot of games.

“Sometimes it’s easy to blame the manager, but as players we have to take a lot of the blame.”

Hines wants his team-mates to make better decisions on the pitch, even if that means going off-script.

“We’re the ones on the pitch,” he said.

“We get tactics from the manager but at the same time it’s not rigid.

“If you see something different that could benefit the team we should do it.

“I think we try to take his tactics too literally at time and force things – that’s what came across when I was out watching.”

Hines had been struggling with a knee problem before his suspension but told the Derbyshire Times the joint is now feeling ‘perfect’ and he’s training every day.