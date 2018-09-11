Chesterfield make striker available for free transfer

Chesterfield have transfer listed striker Gozie Ugwu.

The frontman, who is yet to score as a Spireite, is available to leave on a free transfer according to a statement released on the club website.

Ugwu joined Town last summer but injuries hampered his debut season, with just 14 first team appearances.

There were high hopes for him this season in the National League, a level at which he performed well for previous club Woking.

But seven games into the campaign he’s failed to hit the net.

Today’s arrival of targetman Tom Denton leaves him down the pecking order at the Proact, with Lee Shaw, Zavon Hines and Marc-Antoine Fortune also vying for a place up front.

The Spireites are attempting to strengthen the squad this week with the potential loan move for ex Town winger Gboly Ariyibi.

Read about the new face at the Proact.