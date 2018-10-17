Chesterfield lining up new scouting network, planning for short term and future and aiming for squad ‘identity’

Chesterfield are putting plans in place for the short term and the future, including a new scouting network.

Martin Allen says scouts are currently being appointed in different regions of the UK and potential transfer targets for January are being identified.

He also revealed his belief that the Spireites should develop the young players in the squad to give it an ‘identity’ – regardless of whether or not he remained in charge.

The first team boss, who has come under fire from supporters due to a 13-game winless streak and Town’s direct style of play in recent games, reiterated that he and his staff are working tirelessly in search of improvements.

“We go out every night of the week watching games, every night,” he said.

“Thursday nights I stay at home, the rest of the time we’re out watching games all the time.

“We’re trying to improve our knowledge, our database.”

In order to assist with the identification of suitable future additions, the club is installing a team of part-time scouts.

And potential squad rebuilding work is being planned for the halfway stage of the season, with changes already apparently given the green light by Proact chiefs.

“We’re in the process at the minute of appointing part-time scouts for London, Birmingham, Manchester and above and also up in Scotland.

“Carl (Muggleton, goalkeeping coach) and Dan (Evans, analyst) are going to orchestrate that.

“So as well as us going out to games, we’re putting together our targets for January when a lot of our players finish.

“I’ve got an opportunity to change it in January should we need to.”

Allen is also thinking longer term and suggests the club needs to break the cycle of appointing and sacking managers, which in turn leads to wholesale squad changes.

“For the long term for the football club, instead of every six months sacking the manager and the whole squad, you should get some continuity,” he said.

“The club should evolve with these younger players in our squad stepping up, with only four additions in the summer.

“We should be able to start building an identity within the squad, that Chesterfield should be able to take forward for the longer term, whether I’m here or not – not just for the short-term.

“That’s the plans and that’s being put into practise over the last couple of months.

“It should start to pay off.”

The club recently put John Pemberton in charge of the academy and Allen says he plans to work side-by-side with the former Sheffield United and Bristol City coach to increase the number of youngsters coming through the ranks.

“I’m going to be working closely with him, once I get this blinking headache out of my way, once I get these results with the first team right.

“I’ll work closely with him in the summer getting trials for Under 16s and Under 19s.

“We’ll see if we can bring some lads in who we can give half chances to, to earn themselves a good career.”