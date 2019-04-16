Chesterfield legends staying together for another year, at least

Chesterfield legends Ian Evatt and Sam Hird have agreed to extend their working relationship.

Evatt, who took charge of Barrow last summer, brought his former Spireite defensive partner to the Bluebirds midway through season, after Hird had spent time with National League North outfit Alfreton Town.

Hird has made eight appearances since his January debut, including the 0-0 draw at the Proact between Chesterfield and his new club.

This week Chesterfield's National League rivals announced that Hird has signed on for next season, with an option for a further year after that.

Hird, 31, and 37-year-old Evatt both made over 200 appearances as Spireites and together won the 2013/14 League Two title.

Evatt was caretaker boss at the Proact in the latter stages of the 2017/18 campaign, after Jack Lester's departure, and enlisted a then-injured Hird as part of his coaching team.

The pair were released by Chesterfield just days before Martin Allen took over as manager.