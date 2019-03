Anyon was one of four goalkeepers asked to carry the England World Cup winner's coffin, at his funeral service at Stoke Minster.

Banks' fellow World Cup legend Sir Geoff Hurst was in attendance. Getty Buy a Photo

Stoke's Jack Butland, Chesterfield keeper Joe Anyon, Leicester City number one Kasper Schmeichel and England stalwart Joe Hart were pallbearers. Getty Buy a Photo

International goalkeepers Pat Jennings, Ray Clemence and David Seaman Getty Buy a Photo

England and Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton Getty Buy a Photo

View more