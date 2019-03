Chesterfield travel to Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday knowing that a win would be a huge step towards National League safety.

The Spireites can stretch their lead over the fourth-from-bottom Hawks to eight points with a victory this weekend.

Robbie Weir missed the midweek game through an injury picked up last Saturday

Assistant manager Glynn Snodin met the local press this afternoon to preview the game and discuss injury news.

Our video sums up all the latest Proact headlines.