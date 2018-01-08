Chesterfield FC official banned for six weeks by FA

A Chesterfield FC official has been hit by a six-week ban by the Football Association.

Football secretary Sally Swain has also been fined by the FA after being found guilty of misconduct.

Ms Swain pleaded guilty to a charge of breaking FA rule E3, which relates to a player transfer and she will be suspended from all football related activity for six weeks.

But the Spireites have today confirmed she will return to the club after the suspension.

A club spokesperson added: “The panel recognised Ms Swain’s unblemished 16-year service to the club when considering the case.”

The Derbyshire Times understands the charge relates to an alleged falsification of emails regarding the release of defender Paul McGinn.

McGinn joined Partick Thistle after leaving Chesterfield earlier this season, but his debut for the Scottish Premier League outfit was delayed after an issue with the paperwork.

The Jags announced they had signed the right-back on deadline day, 31st August, ‘subject to clearance’ but he didn’t take to the field until the game against Rangers on 15th September.