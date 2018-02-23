Chesterfield FC director Ashley Carson to miss tomorrow’s game with Swindon Town

Under-fire Chesterfield FC director Ashley Carson will not attend tomorrow’s match with Swindon Town.

A statement released by Mr Carson says the decision has been taken to allow the focus to remain on football.

It comes a week after he was involved in a confrontation with some fans while travelling home from defeat to Carlisle United.

Fed-up fans have also raised the possibilities of protesting at the Swindon game.

He said: “I am aware of the current ill feeling among supporters and for that reason I have decided to stay away from the match.

“I do not want off-the-field issues to be a distraction for Jack Lester or the team.

“In a meeting with Jack this week, Dave Allen confirmed that if he is still the owner of the club, his job is safe, irrespective of which league we are in next season and we will continue to back him.

“Since Dave Allen resigned from the board, I have been looking after his interests in the club and I accept the responsibility that goes with that position.

“Some mistakes have been made and I apologise for that, but we have done our best to rectify the situation, including financing one of the highest player wage budgets in League Two.

“With 13 matches to go, no-one expected us to be languishing near the foot of League Two, in a fight to retain our EFL status.

“I believe I have given the manager everything that I can and now it is down to the fans to support both him and the team on matchdays.

“I continue to work on my priority and that is to sell the club. Dave Allen and I both recognise the time is right for a new owner and I am doing everything I can to make that happen.

“I will watch the match on iFollow and hope we manage to secure a positive result.”