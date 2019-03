See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in this online gallery of supporters who watched their team clinch a 3-3 draw late on. Pics by Howard Roe / ahpix.com

Chesterfield fans at Bromley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at Bromley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at Bromley jpimedia Buy a Photo

Chesterfield fans at Bromley jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more