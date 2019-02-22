Chesterfield duo not far from first team contention

Spireites duo Charlie Carter and Laurence Maguire are not far from being in contention for first team duty, says John Sheridan.

The Chesterfield boss said: “We had a behind closed doors game this week at York.

“They got 90 minutes under their belt, it’ll do them the world of good, get their fitness levels up.

“It gets them a bit closer.

“They’re doing everything, they’re not far off being involved in my thoughts about the squad, like every player who is fit.

“They all want to be involved, I’ve got to hopefully make those right decisions on when the right time is.

“I’d say they’re match ready. But the 24 players who trained are all ready to play.

“I’m not just looking at Charlie and Laurence. They’re competing with other players.”

And added: “I’m not frightened of changing a winning side. When you’re winning and keeping clean sheets, I’d be pretty stupid to mess about with it too much.

“I feel something else might get us a result, I’ll do that.”