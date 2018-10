Chesterfield have inked a one-year extension with The Van Yard for title sponsorship of the Proact Stadium’s West Stand.

Spireites commercial manager Jim Brown, who is pictured with Mat Smith, manager of Chesterfield Road firm The Van Yard, welcomed the renewed deal on behalf of the club: “I’d like to thank The Van Yard for their continued support.

“It is great to see all four stands sponsored and the support we receive from The Van Yard and other sponsors is very much appreciated.”