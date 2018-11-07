Chesterfield captaincy is ‘a privilege’ for defender Evans

Chesterfield�"s Will Evans watches as his flick goes over the bar: Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Vanarama National League match FC Halifax Town -V- Chesterfield at The Shay, Halifax, West Yorkshire, England on copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229
Will Evans has called it a privilege to lead Chesterfield on the pitch for boss Martin Allen.

The centre-half joins Robbie Weir and Drew Talbot in having been asked to wear the armband this season by Allen.

“It was a proud moment obviously,” said the 27-year-old, who captained Aldershot for a few games last season.

“The situation we were in at the time, things weren’t really going our way and the gaffer was looking for someone to lead the lads on the field and he chose me.

“It’s a privilege for me, obviously he trusts me.”