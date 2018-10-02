Chesterfield awaiting news on injured pair but two others are set for sidelines

Chesterfield will get news on the extent of injuries suffered by a pair of key players in the next day or so.

Drew Talbot and Charlie Carter are awaiting updates on the length of time they might be out of action, having broken down in recent games.

For veteran Talbot, it’s a knee issue and for youngster Carter, another ankle problem, just as he had returned to the pitch after time out with the same joint.

Boss Martin Allen said: “Drew is having a scan today on his knee.

“We’ll know more later on, or probably tomorrow morning.

“For Charlie it’s his ankle ligaments and we’ll find out today how bad that is.

“He spent time with his family in London after the game on Saturday, all the London based boys got that chance.

“Charlie is a concern, we’re hoping that’s not going to be as bad as it was before, just as he was getting back to full fitness.

“That’s a real blow for him.”

Definitely missing for the next few games at least are transfer listed midfielder Robbie Weir and goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

“Robbie has got a bit of a medial knee ligament (problem) from that tackle,” said Allen.

“That’s a minimum of a month out.

“Shwan has a sore Achilles, he’s been playing on it and now he’s going to rest that to get it right.”

While Allen has been given the green light to explore the loan market for a possible answer, he’s first looking within the club.

“We’ve got that option (loans), I spoke with my bosses a couple of days ago,” he said.

“Zav (Hines) is available next week (Halifax, away), Levi (Amantchi) is doing very well for the youth team, we took young Alex Render with us on Saturday and I’ve had very good reports on him from the youth team.

“I’m not going to rush out this week and bring anyone else in.

“Marc-Antoine Fortune has got four goals now which is good.

“We’ve still got Michael Nelson in the background as well, we can manage to field the subs places without having to rush out and bring someone else in.”