Chesterfield assistant Glynn Snodin says Netflix experience at Sunderland was 'amazing' but there were drawbacks

Chesterfield's new assistant manager was, at times, a somewhat reluctant star in a recent Netflix series.

Glynn Snodin's time at Sunderland, as Simon Grayon's number two, was captured in the Netflix original show 'Sunderland 'Til I Die.'

Cameras tracked Sunderland's progress during a tumultuous 2017/18 season, which saw them - like the Spireites - relegated for a second successive time.

One episode showed Snodin on a scouting trip, with footage of the car journey to Scunthorpe United's ground, where the mic'd up assistant manager voiced some thoughts on what he was seeing during the match.

His quip about a player wearing gloves, despite it not being cold, was seized upon as a talking point in the aftermath of the series' release.

For a man with 42 years in the game, this was all a new experience.

"It was amazing. I'm glad I was only there three months," he joked.

According to the former Leeds United and Huddersfield coach, it could be a stifling environment, with cameras always pointed in your direction.

"You don't like people in your face all the time, you want to work and do your football as you should do, you don't want to be different because there's a camera there," he said.

"There were times we had to say 'look we can't have that camera there, we don't want it here, we want to work.'

"A lot of times we had to push them away, even though they wanted to follow you every minute of the day."

Grayson and Snodin departed after 18 games, with Chris Coleman coming in but failing to keep the club in the Championship.

Last week Snodin accepted John Sheridan's offer to join him at the Proact Stadium.

