Chesterfield academy have produced a ‘dangerous character’ says first team boss

A hat-trick inside half an hour for the youth team helped Levi Amantchi to secure his Proact first team debut.

The 17-year-old came off the bench with 25 minutes remaining against AFC Fylde on Saturday, making his second senior appearance for Town.

A former Wallsend Boys Club youngster, Amantchi is the latest Spireites academy product to impress his way into the first team squad.

“He’s a good player Levi,” said Martin Allen, who had an inkling last week that he might field the teen against Fylde.

“He scored a hat-trick after half an hour on Thursday night in the FA Youth Cup.

“Whit (Adrian Whitbread, assistant manager) was there watching it for me and after every goal he was sending me a text: ‘another one, another one, another one,’ and then after the third one went in I sent him a text back: ‘he’s got to come off at half-time.’

“I thought we’d probably need him (on Saturday).”

Allen believes Amantchi’s size and pace make him a tricky customer to defend against.

“He’s a dangerous character, anything can happen off him, he’s quick, good with his feet, good in the air.

“It was a difficult choice between him and Josh (Kayode), who has also done really well, but we chose to go with Levi.

“He did well when he came on, he’s a good one for the future.”

Amantchi’s emergence and the imminent return of Zavon Hines from suspension gives Allen more attacking options.

“He’s pushing and of course we’ve got Zavon coming back now, after his suspension.

“We’re getting a little bit stronger.”

I’m not going to change my ways with the group we’ve got and making loads of changes, these lads have clawed two good results out, two good performances out.

We need to show faith in them.