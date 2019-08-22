Chesterfield academy director Steve Coe thanks shirt sponsor for support

Chesterfield’s youth team have completed a new shirt deal with Regency Shipping Ltd for a seventh season.

Academy director Steve Coe said: “Sponsorship is vital for the academy and we very much appreciate the continued support provided by Regency Shipping Ltd. On behalf of the academy, I would like to thank Richard and his colleagues for their valued financial backing.”

Regency Shipping’s operations director Richard Maybey said: “We recognise the importance of developing young players and it is pleasing to see that a number of players have progressed from the academy to the first team in recent years. We would like to wish the club all the very best this season.”