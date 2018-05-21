CEO: Allen could be ‘Marmite’ for Town fans

Martin Allen could be ‘Marmite’ for Chesterfield supporters, according to club CEO Michael Dunford.

Allen last week became the 30th manager to work alongside the vastly experienced football administrator.

He’s expecting the new boss at the Proact to stamp his mark on the place, in a way some of the squad have never experienced.

“This is my 30th manager I will have worked with in my career in football,” Dunford told the Derbyshire Times.

“They’re all different, they’ve all got different qualities, different personalities.

“Martin appears to be a very infectious character.

“I’m certain he will have his own ideas and I’m certain they’ll instill their ways into the new players coming into the club and the players remaining under contract.

“They’ll certainly be different to anything else experienced by some of our players previously.

“But hopefully it’s going to be good news.”

Dunford acknowledges that Allen might not be every Spireite’s cup of tea, but believes he’ll win the majority of supporters over.

“New management team, but as we always say and have said previously, they’ll be judged on results.

“Our supporters want to come to the ground and be entertained, see their team playing with a passion and an energy. Martin’s teams tend to play on the front foot.

“There’s a huge job to be done here, he’s got a big personality.

“I think for the supporters he’ll probably be a bit like Marmite actually, everyone will have an opinion on him.

“He’ll have to prove to everyone that he’s the man for the job, we all hope he is.

“Given his infectious personality, I’m certain most of the supporters will warm to him.

“Come the first league match, that’s when the litmus test is, isn’t it?”