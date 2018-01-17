Boss not prepared to pigeonhole left-sided Spireite

Jack Lester is happy for Jerome Binnom-Williams to be a left-sided generalist for Chesterfield rather than a specialist in either defence or attack.

The man, pictured, signed from Peterborough United in the summer, has featured at left-back and on the left wing for the Spireites since returning from an ankle injury sustained in pre-season.

Boss Lester has been pleased with some of the youngster’s displays in both roles.

“I think he can play both,” he said.

“I think his best performances were at Mansfield away, when he was outstanding at left-back, at Wycombe at left-back, and he came on away at Swindon at a left winger and did really well.

“He’s good at attacking in high areas but sometimes when he comes on to the ball he’s just as effective.”

Lester isn’t ready to pigeon-hole Binnom-Willians.

“I don’t really mind,” he said. “ I think he’s shown both. I would sleep at night putting him on as a left winger.”