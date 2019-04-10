Blues brothers - a look back at the families who produced more than one Chesterfield player, on National Siblings Day

Today is National Siblings Day and throughout the years Chesterfield have boasted brothers on their books on numerous occasions.

In the late 1940s, the Capel brothers both became Spireites.

Elder brother Tommy was a professional at Manchester City but made just nine appearances in 18 months before moving to Chesterfield in October 1947.

According to the excellent CFC History website, Sky is Blue, Tommy's move was the first of a number of deals between the Spireites and City in the post-war years.

Tommy was a goalscorer and netted 27 in 62 Football League appearances.

His brother Freddie, a half-back, was first signed on amateur terms in January 1948, before turning professional six months later.

Tommy was sold to Nottingham Forest in 1949, but his younger sibling stayed a Spireite until 1957.

By then he'd made 285 league appearances and scored 16 goals.

One of football's most famous families were represented by a pair of brothers both during and after the Second World War.

George Milburn, cousin of Newcastle's Jackie and the uncle of Jack and Bobby Charlton, came from Leeds United for £1,500.

His job at the local Tube Works prevented a call-up and he played 221 times for the club in wartime football, scoring 46 goals.

His brother Stan became a Spireite in January 1947, bought from Ashington for £1,000.

He repaid his brother, for bringing him to Chesterfield, by taking his spot in the first-team.

In 1952, Town made a profit on Stan, raking in £10,000 from Leicester City for the defender.

He made 179 Football League appearances.

Even earlier than that, Alf, Len and Jack Smelt were all on the Chesterfield books in 1914/15 and a fourth brother represented the club a decade later.

Three Milward brothers played for Town at different times between 1902 and 1910, Paddy, Billy and Ragan.

The Revill family of Bolsover supplied Teddy, Tommy and Monty in 1910, 1911 and 1912 respectively.

And both Fred and Frank Newton were Spireites in the 1900s.

More recently, Phil and Neil Brown played for the club in the 1980s.

Phil made 87 appearances and scored 19 goals, having started as an apprentice at the club.

Brother Neil played for the Spireites five times during the 1983/84 campaign.

In December 1986, Phil and Ernie Moss were transferred to Stockport County for a joint fee of £10,000.

Currently there are no brothers on the Town books, but their England C captaining defender Laurence Maguire is one of three footballers in the family.

Brothers Joe and Harry play for Buxton and Leicester City respectively, and the latter is an England international.