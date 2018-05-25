Bantams still keeping tabs on Spireites frontman

Bradford City have apparently not been put off Kristian Dennis by the dramatic events of the January transfer deadline day.

The striker was all set for a move to the Bantams before Chesterfield pulled the plug on the deal, having failed to land their replacement.

Jonson Clarke-Harris was due to come to the Proact from Rotherham, or so the Spireites thought, but instead he went to Coventry City with whom he has reached the League Two play-off final.

Dennis returned to Chesterfield on 1st February and added six goals to the 15 he’d already bagged last season, but it wasn’t enough to help the Spireites stay in the Football League.

He has made clear to new boss Martin Allen that he wants a move back to the EFL and the club have transfer listed him.

While Port Vale have shown their hand with an early bid, Bradford City are reportedly playing the waiting game.

The Bradford Telegraph and Argus reports that while they’re wary of getting involved in a bidding war, they’re prepared to make a move for what they feel is a reasonable fee.

A year remains on Dennis’ contract and Town will hope to recoup as much as possible for the goalscorer, although the reported £175,000 they agreed with Bradford in January might not be achieveable six months on.

Bradford City are currently managerless, which could prove a stumbling block if another club gets into serious negotiations with Chesterfield.