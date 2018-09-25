Allen’s message to Chesterfield fans: ‘We need their help’

Martin Allen has asked Chesterfield fans to get behind the players ‘whatever the weather’ tonight against Maidenhead United.

The Spireites are desperate to snap a nine-game winless streak and repay supporter who suffered a new low on Saturday, in a chastening 3-0 defeat by Gateshead.

“There’s no doubt, I can’t kid the supporters that we played well on Saturday,” said Allen.

“I’m sure every supporter has read and listened to what I had to say about our performance.

“I’d imagine our supporters would have some empathy, because they know how hard we’ve all tried to get it right, to turn their club around, and it hasn’t happened.

“I’d imagine some have a bit of empathy with the players and how hard we’ve worked.”

Allen says the Proact crowd tonight can help draw an improved performance from the team, just days after boos and chants of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ rang out from the home stands.

“I’ll never ask the supporters to come up and help the players, but (tonight) we need their help, we do need their backing, through whatever the weather (tonight),” he said.

“We’ve got to give those players full backing to get the best performance we can get.”