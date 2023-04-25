​Chesterfield FC Women win in front of big crowd

To play at the stadium was a first for the Women’s team and they proceeded to win the game 6-0. The scoreline included a first half hat-trick from Chloe Foster, a 40-yard wonder goal from Steph O’Brien and composed finishes from Paige Singleton and Sofiat Rufus.

The performance of every player inspired the large number in attendance, with hundreds staying after the match to pose for photos with the players and ask for autographs.

Hat-trick hero Foster said: “It was an amazing day for all the girls, one we won’t forget, and we will build to raise the profile of the women’s game. The boys and girls asking for autographs at the end of the game was incredible.

Chesterfield won 6-0 at the Technique Stadium.

"Even young boys said how they would like to play football like me, that’s a massive step for women footballers, having boys see us as role models.”

The club now hope to build on the momentum of the occasion and continue pushing to provide Chesterfield FC Women’s team the platform they need to continue growing the women’s game within the Chesterfield community.

Manager Andrea Parkinson said: “What a day for the players, staff and opposition. We have a young team and for them to be offered the opportunity was outstanding, I can’t thank Chesterfield FC and Chesterfield FC Academy enough for the help and support this season. We have overachieved for a squad that’s only been together since August.