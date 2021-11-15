Chesterfield FC Women ‘up and running’ after big win

Chesterfield secured a convincing win at the weekend. Pic by Tina Jenner.

The Spireites’ ladies moved to second in the table after thrashing Rise Park 5-0.

The hosts went into half-time with a 2-0 lead before they kept up the pace in the second half to seal a comfortable win.

It completed back to back victories for the improving side.

And Frances-Creaser is confident Chesterfield can now carry on that good form for the rest of the campaign.

“It feels really good. It was a great performance from the team,” she said.

“We dominated throughout and the win has taken us up the table. It went well and I was glad to score.

“The start of the season was a bit rocky, but we have found our feet and are playing the football we know we can play.

“We want to keep that up now for the rest of the season.

“I think as long as we can keep going as we are we can show teams what we are about, that is all we can do.

“There were a lot of players who put in good performances.”

The Spireites began the game on the front foot, retaining the ball well and finding some good pockets of space in the early stages of the game.

The breakthrough eventually came when a nicely timed through ball from Beth Smyth slid Gina Camfield through on goal who slotted past the keeper only for the defender to clear off the line,

But Izzy Lonsdale reacted first to play back to Camfield who this time slotted the ball home.

Chesterfield doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Amy Pashley scored a penalty after Kel Fidler was fouled.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Spireites were on the hunt for a third.

This came through a well executed free kick which saw Steph Warren arrive at the back post to pull the ball back to Camfield to head in.

Chesterfield fourth came via two second half substitutes Emmi Cook and Maddi Frances-Creaser.

Frances-Creaser made it four after pouncing on a rebound.

The scoring was complete when Smyth curled a beauty into the top corner from the edge of the box.