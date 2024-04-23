Chesterfield FC Women ready for big crowd against Sheffield United at SMH Group Stadium

Chesterfield FC Women are hoping for another big crowd against Sheffield United at SMH Group Stadium

For the second time in 12 months the Spireites will be given the platform to continue to inspire the next generation of footballers within our community.

Last year over 1,600 people came to cheer the women on and manager, Andrea Parkinson, acknowledged that there will have been some new faces in the stands. "We know that last year families brought children to their first ever football game, fixtures like this, at this stadium, can truly help bring a community together".

In a time where there's a rapid growth of women in football Chesterfield FC women hope they can play an influential part of inspiring young people to join a sport that is for all. Andrea went on to say "playing at the stadium helps build the hopes of girls locally, that are thinking of getting involved in football or currently play, and shows them that there is a clear pathway within Chesterfield to help them achieve their dreams".

Chesterfield FC Women are coming to the end of their second ever season and to play at the stadium is a pivotal moment in their journey. Club captain Leah Harrison states "it’s a pleasure to be playing at the SMH Group stadium, I never thought I’d play on it once never mind 2 years in a row and then again for the academy. With it being my childhood club where I had a season ticket it’s brilliant".

The fixture gives the team an opportunity to be the face of change within Chesterfield and be the role models for the footballers, managers and coaches of tomorrow. It is a wonderful chance for all to see what they can aspire to be with Chesterfield FC Women's leading goal scorer, Chloe Foster, saying "I really think it’s massive for young girls to come and watch us , it gives them hope and aspirations of playing football and know there is now a good opportunity to have a career in football whether it be coaching , playing or generally women in football."

This monumental step would not have been made possible without the support of Chesterfield FC as manager Andrea shared her grateful thoughts with us "I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to manage again at the SMH Group stadium, I’m thankful to the club for allowing myself, staff and players the experience".

The team hope to build on last year's numbers so grab your tickets online at https://tickets.chesterfield-fc.co.uk/en-gb/categories/match. Tickets are priced at £4 for adults, £2 for children and £1 for Chesterfield FC season ticket holders.