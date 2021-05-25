Chesterfield FC Women reach cup final after win against Northampton

The Spireites booked their place in the final with a 1-0 win against Northampton Town, who play in the division above, last weekend.

The victory over Northampton came courtesy of a superb finish from Beth Smyth after a great through ball from Gina Camfield in the first-half.

The tournament has been organised by the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League following the curtailment of the league campaign, of which the Blues sat top of the league, winning all five of their matches.

The cup competition has been contested by teams from Division 1 North (which the Spireites play), Division 1 South and the Premier Division, the league above.

Chesterfield have progressed all the way to the final after being undefeated in the group stage and beaten higher-placed opposition teams along the way.

The final will take place this Sunday (3pm KO) at Arnold Town.

Opponents Lincoln United play in the same league as the Spireites.

Following the curtailment of the normal football season, Chesterfield have applied to the FA for promotion to the Premier Divison of which news of the outcome is expected in the coming weeks.

"All at Chesterfield FC Women are keen to achieve promotion and continue the excellent progression of the women’s team over the last few seasons,” Sadie Henson, head of operations, said.