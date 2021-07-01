Chesterfield FC Women promoted to East Midlands Premier Division

Following the curtailment of the league campaign because of the pandemic, there was a positive ending to the season for the Spireites women’s team as they were promoted to the East Midlands Premier Division.

After an application process where the clubs on and off pitch performance was taken into consideration, the side were rewarded with a place in the fifth tier ahead of the upcoming season.

The league will consist of some good ties with Notts County, Northampton Town and local rivals Mansfield Town all competing in the same division next year.

Chesterfield FC Women have been promoted to the East Midlands Premier Division.

Commenting on the promotion, Noon said “We’re all absoloutly delighted with the news, all of the players, staff and board members work so hard week in week out and to be recognised for that means so much.

“We started out on this journey three years ago when the club was in the seventh tier of women’s football, we achieved promotion in the first season and have had the past two seasons cancelled due to Covid so to say that we’ll be starting next season in the fifth tier is brilliant for everyone involved in the club.“

Last month they reached the final of the Trevor Clifton Trophy where they narrowly lost out 1-0 in extra time against Lincoln United.