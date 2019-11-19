Chesterfield FC's Proact Stadium to host Sheffield United Women's home matches

Sheffield United Women will play their home matches at Chesterfield FC's Proact Stadium until the end of the season, it has been announced.

Chesterfield FC said the move will benefit the club financially and that their own women's team will play some of their matches at the stadium as well.

The two sides will play each other in a pre-season friendly next year.

Mike Noon, first-team manager of Chesterfield FC Women, said: “It is a significant development for women’s football in the town for the Proact to be hosting FA Women’s Championship matches.

“For us to be able to play some of our games at the stadium is an exciting prospect and shows just how the official link-up with the club is helping us to develop.”

Sheffield United chairman Prince Musa’ad said: “The Proact is a fantastic venue and the facilities that are available to us are magnificent. We are indebted to Chesterfield Football Club for their assistance.”

And United Women’s manager, Carla Ward, added: “The Proact Stadium has hosted international football, as well as matches at EFL and National League level, so the facilities will be perfect for us and hopefully we can continue our impressive form in the FA Women’s Championship.”

United’s first FA Women’s Championship fixture at the Proact will be this Sunday at 12noon against Durham.

The fixture is free to Sheffield United and Chesterfield season tickets holders and just £1 entry for all other supporters.