Chesterfield FC retro: Here's 15 brilliant black and white pictures showing Spireites players posing for their pre-season squad pics between the 1960s and 1980s

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Apr 2022, 16:24 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Our latest Chesterfield FC retro gallery brings you a real treat.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to pick out these old team pictures, going all the way back to the 1960s.

Take a look and see how many players you can remember and see if you can pick out your favourite players and club legends from down the decades.

Get all the latest Spireites news here.

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears.

1. Chesterfield FC - 1961

bl-r: D Livingstone (manager), T Holmes, J Fowler, T Whitham, R Powell, D Blakey, R Poole, B Broadhurst, E Jackson (trainer), O thompson (Trainer); centre l-r: K Havenhand, B Frear, K Ord, G Clarke, D Kerry, W Marshall, C Rackstraw and J Lovie; Fl-r: J Lunn, J Gissing and G Sears. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford

2. Chesterfield FC - 1962

bl-r: Roger Burrow, Graham Watts, David Blakey, John Osborne, Ron Powell, Roy Poole, Jimmy Lovie, Gerald Sears; fl-r: John Meredith, Gerald Clarke, Bryan Frear, George Duncan, David Kerry, Charlie Rackstraw, Terry Witham and John Beresford Photo: P Turton

bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith

3. Chesterfield FC - 1963

bl-r: Howie, Holmes, Hinton, Osborne, Hughes, Sears, fl-r: Duncan, Rackstraw, Frost, Frear and Merdith Photo: JPI

bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore.

4. Chesterfield FC -1965

bl-r: Gary Salisbury, John Henderson, Ron Powell, Albert Phelan, Tony Hallam, Dave Blakey and Roy Entwhistle; middle l-r: Albert Holmes, Mike Hughes, Alan Bannister, John McCann, Gery Sears and Ivan Hollett, fl-r: Roy Hickton, Peter Godfrey, Brian Whitehead, Gerry Clarke, Alan Morton and Tony Moore. Photo: P Turton Copyright

