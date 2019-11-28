Chesterfield FC defender Anthony Gerrard undergoing fitness progamme

Chesterfield defender Anthony Gerrard is undergoing a fitness programme, boss John Sheridan has revealed.

Gerrard joined the Spireites in the summer after being released by League Two Carlisle United.

The 33-year-old was made captain by Sheridan but he was stripped of the armband in September and heavily fined after a row with a Spireites fan on social media.

The former Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Oldham Athletic man missed three weeks of pre-season training because of a hamstring injury and has been criticised by some Town fans over his weight.

The centre-half has been restricted to just seven league appearances so far this season due to injuries. His last start came two months ago on September 28 against Aldershot Town.

These Chesterfield fans watched their team get thrashed 5-1 by Hartlepool United at the Proact

The Blues have conceded 11 goals in their three matches and Sheridan believes he is a big miss.

The Spireites boss said: “People are crying out ‘Gerrard is this, Gerrard is that’, we are crying out for Gerrard. I am telling you, I have said it all day long.

“He might be carrying a bit of weight but he reads the game, he bosses the game and he tells people what, in whatever manner he wants to, that they should be doing better than what they are doing.

“We have not got them people in the team, we have not got them in the changing room.

“Gerrard is on a fitness programme, he is trying to get his fitness back.

“When you are playing poorly and not winning games all of a sudden your injured players look better don’t they? And that is just the way things are.”

Speaking about his hamstring injury back in September, Gerrard said: "I have never had a hamstring injury. I did not realise how hard they were to overcome. I normally suffer with calf problems but hamstrings are different, you can't do any kind of running until it is fully healed so that happened in pre-season and I missed three weeks of running. It is a bit of a killer really."