Chesterfield fans snap-up second ticket allocation for Watford FA Cup clash in minutes

Chesterfield fans have snapped up the remaining tickets in quick-time for the FA Cup encounter against Watford.

The Spireites travel to the Championship side for the third round clash on January 6.

It is the first meeting between the two clubs in 26 years and there is £105,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Town were initially given an allocation of 3,500 and they were sold out to season ticket holders within a couple of days. The Hornets said no more tickets would be provided but it was then announced that they had agreed to releasing another 450, which went on general sale on Friday morning, and were gone within minutes.

Watford's Vicarage Road. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Spireites tweeted at 9.18am that all the tickets had been sold but some supporters said they had gone just one minute after going on sale at 9am.