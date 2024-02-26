Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are 20 points clear at the top of the National League with 12 matches remaining.

Town have 82 points, and the most second-placed Barnet can achieve is 98, so five wins and a draw from their remaining games will seal the title for Paul Cook’s men. The two teams meet on Tuesday night at The Hive.

The Blues travel to Oldham on Saturday, March 16 with the match a 12.30pm kick-off following police advice. Depending on results between now and then, the Spireites could win the league at Boundary Park.

Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders this morning and an allocation of around 1,600-1,700 was snapped up within 20 minutes.

The reverse fixture finished 1-1, with Oldham scoring an added-time equaliser, which sparked a pitch invasion and saw Chesterfield goalkeeper Harry Tyrer shoved to the floor. The Latics were later fined £5,000 by the Football Association.