Chesterfield fans snap up large chunk of Watford FA Cup ticket allocation on first day

Chesterfield fans snapped up 2,000 tickets on the first day of sales for the FA Cup third round clash at Watford.

The Spireites have reached this stage of the historic competition for the third year running and they have a trip to Vicarage Road to look forward to on January 6.

Town have already had three matches in the FA Cup this season – beating Kettering Town, Leyton Orient and Portsmouth. Championship sides enter the competition at the third round stage so this is Watford’s first outing. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs since January 1998.

Tickets went on sale to Chesterfield season tickets holders on Monday and around 2,000 of the 3,500 allocation have been sold already. With Watford only opening three sides of the ground for their own supporters it was thought that Spireites fans would get the 5,800 capacity Vicarage Road stand behind the goal, which is normally split in half for home and away fans for league games. But the Blues say they have been advised by Watford that no more tickets will be made available after the 3,500 have been snapped up.

Watford's Vicarage Road stadium. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chesterfield said in a statement: “Tickets have sold well for the Emirates FA Cup tie at Watford on the first day of them going on sale to season ticket holders.

“Around 2,000 of the allocation of approximately 3,500 tickets have been sold so far.

“Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets over the next few days with any remaining tickets going on general sale on Friday.