Chesterfield fans should 'enjoy' huge lead at top after dark years - reaction to win against Southend United
The Spireites beat Southend United 3-0 to go 16 points clear at the top and they still have two games in hand.
Coach Danny Webb said: “We are certainly not getting carried away, but hopefully the fans are because they have had some tough times. They should enjoy these moments because there have been times where they were thinking about going down to the National League North. So days like today should be really enjoyed but also understanding that there is a long way to go.
“A lot of people doubted us after the Wembley defeat, sometimes there is a hangover, but even I was pleasantly surprised in the first week of pre-season to see the vibe and enthusiasm of the players about trying to get out of this league. So from that first day of pre-season until now everyone has done well, but there is no point downing tools now.
“The players are so committed, they really give their all, as do we all, because we all want that one common goal, we are getting closer, but there is still a long way to go, but it is still a massive three points. Everyone is putting the work in and we are reaping the rewards.”
Southend went into the game with the best defensive record in the league, and they missed some chances, but Chesterfield put three past them to gain revenge for the defeat at Roots Hall.
Webb said: “Southend are a good team, they gave us some scares in the first-half, but the result does not lie, we scored three and they scored none so that was the right result. Down there they beat us fair and square and today we won fair and square.”
James Berry and Armando Dobra brilliantly finished off two excellent team goals, while Joe Quigley bagged with his first touch within seconds of coming on.
Webb added: “I think two out of three goals could certainly be goal of the season contenders because of the build-up and end product. It is a really good day. The players have shown a real desire to win and extend that lead at the top.”
Chesterfield return to action next Saturday away at Eastleigh.