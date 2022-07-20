Chesterfield fans are set for a mad rush for tickets for the Spireites’ opening game of the new National League season away at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, August 6.

Pre-season is well underway and Town have two more friendlies before the big kick-off against the newly-promoted side.

The clash will be a first-ever meeting between the two teams, and no doubt tickets will be snapped up in no time.

Tickets for the season opener go on sale this week. Picture Alan Palmer.

The Blues have now announced that tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders at 9am on Thursday, July 21.

It is thought the away allocation is around 600. Chesterfield are believed to have around 3,000 season ticket holders.

“They will be available online from 9am and in the Club Superstore from 9.30am,” the Spireites said in a statement.

“Please note that tickets purchased online will be available for collection on Friday.”

True Blue Travel places will also be available, costing £30 for adults and £15 for under-16s, who must be accompanied by an adult.

There was some confusion earlier this month when Dorking put the away tickets on sale on their own club website despite the fact Spireites had requested to sell them themselves.

But there was no panic in the end as fans who bought tickets initially through Dorking have been assured they will receive tickets for the much-anticipated fixture.