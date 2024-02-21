Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Woodman’s men staged a stunning late comeback to beat the Spireites 4-3 at the weekend, with Michael Cheek scoring a hat-trick. Despite the result, Town still had a 20-point lead over their second-placed rivals.

After the game, Bromley posted a celebratory squad photo in the dressing room on social media with the caption ‘some club’ and a fire emoji.

It’s not that deep, they have done it after every win this season, but it did provide the perfect content for Town fans to have a laugh at just three days later.

Because last night, having led 2-0, Bromley conceded in the same minute, 90+4, to throw away their lead and draw 2-2 at home to Dagenham and Redbridge. With third-placed Barnet also defeated at Aldershot, it made for a good night for Chesterfield, who did not even play after their match at Halifax was postponed. It means they are 19 points clear and they have a game in hand on Bromley.

Social media can be quite fun at times, and Bromley’s full-time tweet on Tuesday night, confirming their game had ended 2-2, gave Blues supporters a great opportunity to have a little dig back.

"Looking forward to the dressing room pic tonight lads,” one fan said. “No picture tonight lads,” another posted. “Please can we have the team photo,” one supporter added. While many others mockingly used the ‘some club’ caption.