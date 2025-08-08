Malik Owolabi-Belewu, pictured left, has signed for Chesterfield. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Spireites fans may have to wait until next season to see new signing Malik Owolabi-Belewu in full flow.

The defender, 23, described as an ‘absolute giant’, will join Chesterfield in January when his contract at Canadian top-flight side Forge FC expires. The left-sided centre-back almost signed at the start of this year but a deal fell through due to a medical issue but the Blues are clearly confident it is nothing to worry about and they look forward to welcoming to the club in a few months.

When asked by the DT if he could feature in the second-half of the season or if it might be the next campaign when supporters get to see him properly, Danny Webb replied: "You would probably like to say the latter because it means you don’t really need him to come in this season. I am sure he will play a part in the run-in. But you are probably look at the following season to step in and really claim that shirt.”

The London-born defender has been at Forge FC for the last three years and is a popular figure there. Former Spireite Bim Pepple, who has played out in Canada, was aware of him and had only good things to say about him.

"We have had some good scouting reports,” Webb continued. “He is an absolute giant of a lad. Bim Pepple spoke quite highly of him during his time here. He is a left-sider and the gaffer likes that balance across the backline. I am sure he will bring great competition, obviously (Kyle) McFadzean is doing a cracking job on that left side. By all accounts, he can’t wait to get going, and he is at a good age.

"We are keen on players for the future who are assets. It is an investment going forward. If we can invest in youngsters, improve them and sell them on, then it could be a good little revenue for the club as well as getting a reputation for a club that improves and produces young players which could help our recruitment strategy etc.”

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Ronan Darcy is ready to kick-start his career after falling out of favour at Wigan Athletic following a move from Crawley Town in January. Chesterfield got stung last season when Dilan Markanday was recalled from his loan by parent club Blackburn Rovers after a successful first-half of the campaign but Webb could not commit to an answer whether there was a break clause in Darcy’s deal.

"I am not entirely sure on that one, I have to say,” he explained. “I don’t want to say anything that could be wrong. What I will say is, when you do take someone on loan, even though it was disappointing to lose Markanday, he contributed a lot to us at that time that we might not have had otherwise so it is better to have something than nothing at all. It is gutting when a loan player tears it up and you lose them, it is a bit of a kick in the gut, so hopefully that doesn’t happen to us.”

Darcy has won two promotions from League Two and he has shown glimpses of what he can do already in training this week.

“A bit of guile, a bit of creativity,” Webbs said when asked about him. “In the brief moments I have seen him in training he looks like a really good player. Obviously you can’t judge anyone until they get on the field. He is a cracking boy and he wants to get going again after probably feeling that he stood still a bit at Wigan after his good spell at Crawley. I think he can probably play in any of those positions behind the striker but predominantly the one just off the striker. He is a creative number 10. I do like the thought of people having won things and got out of the league so that is important. He seems like a great lad and he wants to get his career back going again. We have got some real selection headaches now.”