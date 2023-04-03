News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield fans invited to new kit launch

Chesterfeld fans are being invited to attend the launch of the new home and away kits for next season.

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

The unveiling takes place at the Crooked Spire on Thursday, April 13 at 4pm.

Some of the first-team squad will be there and supporters will have the opportunity to meet them.

“This will be the club’s first-ever external kit launch and the first time there has been a bespoke design since the 2009/10 season,” the club said.

Chesterfield's Crooked Spire.
"We look forward to seeing many supporters in attendance on the day.”

The new kits will be available to pre-order the following day online and from the Club Superstore.

In other news, people are being asked to make their nomination for the Chesterfield FC Community Awards.

The awards, sponsored by KranLee Logistics Limited, will be staged at the Technique Stadium, on Saturday May 20.

To make a nomination, visit the club website and click on the link to the nominations.

Here are the categories:

  • Community Award, sponsored by Banner Jones Solicitors
  • Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by KranLee Logistics Limited
  • Above &Beyond, sponsored by Ideal Flooring
  • Act of Kindness, sponsored by Elite Contract Clean
  • Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Bridge Inn Travel
  • Green Champion of the Year, sponsored by Penny Hydraulics
  • Local Hero, sponsored by Kimberley Caravans
  • Fundraiser of the Year, sponsored by Netcoms IT
  • Sporting Achievement, sponsored by Leengate Valves
  • Carer of the Year, sponsored by WS Sherburns LGV
  • Adult Bravery, sponsored by FabworX
  • Young Person of Courage, sponsored by Graysons Solicitors
