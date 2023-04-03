The unveiling takes place at the Crooked Spire on Thursday, April 13 at 4pm.

Some of the first-team squad will be there and supporters will have the opportunity to meet them.

“This will be the club’s first-ever external kit launch and the first time there has been a bespoke design since the 2009/10 season,” the club said.

Chesterfield's Crooked Spire.

"We look forward to seeing many supporters in attendance on the day.”

The new kits will be available to pre-order the following day online and from the Club Superstore.

In other news, people are being asked to make their nomination for the Chesterfield FC Community Awards.

The awards, sponsored by KranLee Logistics Limited, will be staged at the Technique Stadium, on Saturday May 20.

To make a nomination, visit the club website and click on the link to the nominations.

Here are the categories:

