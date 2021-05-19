Chesterfield have two games remaining to secure a play-off spot.

James Rowe’s team have had a remarkable rise up the table after being in the relegation zone in November.

Town will probably need to win their two remaining matches and hope other results go their way if they are to finish in the top seven.

We asked supporters for their views on Twitter and here’s what they said...

@DaveTheFilm

It feels like the playoffs start now. I still feel like we will get 7th but whatever happens they deserve huge credit. Remember finishing 8th in the season Cook took over. Just fell short and then what happened.

@PeaksJimmy

For me, there is a tinge of disappointment as we've stumbled of late, and our playoff fate is now out of our hands. But that's only because we've come so far so fast under JR. And with a fully fit squad, we'd have breezed it.

@DavidMarcusBen1

We need to try and build some momentum if we are to achieve the playoffs and succeed in them. Imo, JR needs to stop the squad rotation (I know it's difficult with injuries & players unable to last 90 minutes) but try and stick with the best 11 available!

@conorloftus

If we miss out people will say Wealdstone, Bromley, and Halifax at home were games where we should have taken more than we got. But considering where we were when Rowe came in it's a miracle we're even talking about the playoffs at this stage. We do our best and hope it's enough.

@dpearsoncfc

My gut is we’ll fall just short but regardless of that the recovery from November has been remarkable. The fixtures and injuries caught up with us in the end and the Asante injury was massive.

@Sifdog88

It’s all still there, look at the comments from Wrexham fans last night, they’ve got Dagenham last game of the season too, could genuinely pip them. 2 of the biggest games in a very long time coming up.

@Tom_Atkins107

Saturday somehow just became even bigger than it already was.

@lukeCFC25