Chesterfield fans have got their club back as they celebrate promotion in the sun

It’s been a dull year for the weather, but there’s been nothing drab about the Spireites, who got to celebrate winning the National League title and promotion back to the Football League in front of thousands of fans outside the town hall on Sunday.

Supporters young and old, and even some people who weren’t followers, came out to show their support and appreciation for what has been a remarkable campaign.

The players travelled on an open top bus from the SMH Group Stadium across town and folk lined the street to give them a wave and a cheer.

Spireites fans turned out in great numbers for the parade.

When the squad arrived at the town hall carrying the trophy, they were shocked to see the huge crowds that were waiting for them. A lot of them had never done anything like this before so they were taken aback by the sea of blue and white shirts. It was a day that many of them said made their achievement finally feel real.

Once inside the town hall, the players could be seen peering out of the windows and taking photos of the hordes of fans. When a familiar face appeared, their song would be sung. Memories that will last a lifetime, no doubt.

Down below them, there was a party going on, as fans bounced around and let off blue smoke bombs. It was all good natured.

The man on the mic, Howard Borrell, did a brilliant job in keeping the crowds updated and building the anticipation.

Manager Paul Cook waves to the crowd.

At one point, Spireites manager Paul Cook appeared out on the balcony and fistbumped the air, and people responded by singing his name.

When the time arrived, the players were introduced in pairs, before we heard from captain Jamie Grimes, who was struggling to keep his trail of thought because his pesky team-mates were trying to put him off.

"It is an incredible feeling,” he said. “It is finally setting in today. To see all you guys out here today makes you feel proud to be a part of it. We work really hard for each other and I think it shows on the pitch. When times are down we all stick together. The fans have been incredible all season so thank you.”

There was laughter when Borrell asked Cook what his message to the fans was and he responded in classic Cooky style with ‘get off our back!’ Before showing his leadership qualities by urging everyone to stick together through dark times. When Cook speaks, people listen, and the crowds were hanging on his every word.

Tyrone Williams has his picture taken with supporters.

Grimes had already lifted the champions trophy twice before, once after the title was clinched against Boreham Wood, and on Saturday after the last match of the season, but it’s not something he will ever get bored off, and he once again held it up above his head in front of the club’s loyal fanbase. Assistant manager, Danny Webb, who stood out in his sharp white jacket, hung over the balcony as the silverware went up in the air, while goalkeeper Harry Tyrer was looking smooth in his sunglasses.

Afterwards, the players and coaching team made their way down the stairs and took time having pictures and signing autographs. You could see it meant a lot to both.

For some of the playing squad, but hopefully not, this might be their only promotion in their career so they were keen to cherish every moment. But it’s probably one of those days you only really appreciate in years to come.

Overall, it was a special day for the football club and the town, which will benefit massively from this success and from being back in League Two.