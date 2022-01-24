The Spireites said they will be making no further comment until an investigation has taken place.

Rowe was appointed manager in November 2020 after moving from Gloucester City.

First-team coach Danny Webb will take charge for now.

James Rowe.

The Blues are currently top of the National League at the halfway stage of the season.

Here’s what Town fans have been saying online since the shock news broke this afternoon...

@spireriteblue39 posted: “This doesn’t look good does it?? Guess time will tell.

@RaggedGray said: “Nightmare. What on earth has happened?”

@hoskin_liam wrote: “Wow. January and top of the league and then a few bad results and this. Could derail our season if we have to look for a new manager.”

@hollybaconnn added: “It is never, ever dull supporting this football club.”

@Sifdog88 wrote: “If this is an internal investigation it must be sorted immediately. We do not need this at this point of the season.”

@ASJD30 wrote: “Whatever has gone on, it needs sorting ASAP. Within days. Or we risk losing all momentum, and gates back to 3k. I’ve never known a manager suspended and come back. Massive few days ahead.”

@lukeCFC25 posted: “Whatever has happened, now is the time to SUPPORT THE TRUST. We will not get out of this league if we let things ruin our season.”

@willstrauss said: “Oh well, it was fun while it lasted.”