Chesterfield fan forum recap on emotional evening
Spireites fan forum: LIVE UPDATES
And that's that
That’s the end of the fan forum. It’s been an emotional night and probably very different to what it might have been.
There is a lot of love in the room. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kirk family.
We will have more from the fan forum on the DT website over the weekend.
Phil Kirk:
“Thank you to everyone for their support. I will try very hard and I will never give up to try and get better and maybe get us up there and spend some daft money.”
The whole room applauds.
“A lot of thank yous from me. We are on a journey on and off the pitch.”
Cook closing remarks
“Thank you for your support and for finding the money to come to games.”
Webb on rest of season
“Let’s try and enjoy the rest of the season. We would have liked to have been going for promotion. Let’s try pick up performances and gradually grow into next year. Hopefully this time next year we will be near the top and will have learnt our lessons.”
Cook on Grigg
“We have msissed him. He has a presence. He is probably 2-3 weeks away if I am being optimistic.”
Cook on his future
“I made a decision to commit myself to the club and the commitment is unwavering. I don’t seek to manage anywhere else (laughs he might get sacked though!)”
Cook on injuries
“We have looked at the training and the loads. A lot of the injuries have not been normal ones and it has affected the team. I love continuity but we haven’t had that this year. It has hampered us. It will change 100%.”
Cook on Dobra
“Dobs is the perfect example of what you want to sign in a player. We knew him inside out from Ipswich. We want 20 Dobras. He is one of the players you trust.”
Cook jokes: “We used to have to let him know that he had been left out by text because he is never happy!”
Question on loan players
Cook: “Great question. It is a topic we have discussed. We want our own players. We will still use the loan market but we want our own players.”
First question to Cook is on referees...
Big laughs from the room.
Cook: “It is not often I am speechless. I just think they are getting worse. The arrogance of them. Sometimes you want them to say ‘I have made a mistake’.”
More from Cook
Cook says they have got 17-18 players out of contract in the summer and meetings have been held.
Paul Cook on the season
“It was always going to be a learning year. Our league position is not where we should be but we are where we are. But that is what happens when you evolve.
“We have had six right-backs and seven right-sided centre-halves. It has been a season of disaster after disaster. We have used 39 players this season. The chopping and changing has been unprecedented. But you can be rest assured that we are just as passionate about the club as you are. Sometimes you can’t get what you want quick enough. We have to remain humble and we will get there.
“The club is in great hands again. We have got great support. 9,000 people last week is great credit to our community.”
Things to look out for - Croot
- Early bird season tickets will be released later this month
- Kit launch on April 24
- End of season awards night April 29
- Another fan forum in May
Investment on stadium improvements
£140-150k on new floodlights
£40-50k on blue astroturf around the pitch at the SMH
Just under £100k on new big screen in stadium
More on the progress made - Croot
- New academy performing well
- Improved training ground
- Fan zone bar opened
- Improved concourse facilities
- Lounge refurbishment begun
- Large screen in ground, floodlights and PA system
Croot reviews last year
- Back in the EFL
- Competitive budget
- Season ticket sales of 5,830
- Average league gate of 8,536
- New ticketing system
- Home fans on the North Stand
“It has been an emotional week. I want to thank the fans and the staff and the players.”
You could hear the emotion in his voice.
