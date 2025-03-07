Chesterfield fan forum recap on emotional evening

“It was always going to be a learning year. Our league position is not where we should be but we are where we are. But that is what happens when you evolve.

“We have had six right-backs and seven right-sided centre-halves. It has been a season of disaster after disaster. We have used 39 players this season. The chopping and changing has been unprecedented. But you can be rest assured that we are just as passionate about the club as you are. Sometimes you can’t get what you want quick enough. We have to remain humble and we will get there.